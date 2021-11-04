WATCH: AKA stars alongside Lorcia Cooper & Riky Rick in new movie 'Nandi'

Hip hop heavyweight AKA can add actor to his resume if his latest post on Instagram is anything to go by. The rapper took to Instagram this week to announce that he would be making a cameo appearance in Nandi. AKA posted the trailer of the movie in which he is seen speaking to award-winning actress, Lorcia Cooper.

“Check out the trailer for “NANDI” … produced by none other than my homie @alessiobettocchi Congrats on your first film champ! Looking forward to seeing it! And oh yeah … peep your boi’s like cameo too! Had lots of fun shooting it,” said AKA in the post. See below: View this post on Instagram A post shared by AKA (@akaworldwide) Directed by Khalid EL-Jelailati, the film follows the spiralling journey of Nandi and Carl in the underbelly of the criminal world.

The two meth addicts struggle to make ends meet and are forced to turn to prostitution to feed their habits. This comes at a high personal cost as they find themselves encroaching on the territory of Moth, an ambitious and violent pimp, soon to be the most dominant meth dealer in town. Whether it’s thanks to bad luck or good fortune they somehow stumble across a bag filled with Moth’s drugs and true to junkie form - they steal it.

What ensues is a cacophony of violence and blood. Alongside Lorcia Cooper, Nandi stars Riky Rick, Thenjiwe Pswarayi, Dumisani Mbebe, Camilla Waldman, Anga Makubalo and Yemi Ajayi. Nandi made its debut at the Durban International Film Festival earlier this year.