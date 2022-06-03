WATCH: AKA to fan: ’Pull yourself together man’

In a video making the rounds on social media, a fan is overwhelmed with emotion after meeting his icon, rapper AKA. However, AKA appeared far from moved by the adulation. He just looked at the man, shook his head in dismay, sat down on the couch and continued a conversation his with friend.

In response to the viral video, AKA took to Twitter to write: “Falling to your knees and crying your eyes out as a grown man when you meet me is a bit over the top. Pull yourself together man.” Followed by: “There’s nothing wrong with shedding a young tear or being emotional. But then there’s literally throwing yourself on the ground like I’m Jesus or something. That shit is cringe as f**k.” But tweeps didn’t appreciate AKA’s response and hit back in the fan’s defence.

“This is why men commit suicide our society has made it impossible for men to be open and be vulnerable. Our society wants men to pull themselves together and be strong yet they are weak. “Kudos to the gentleman who cried i am proud of him,” tweeted @ghostladysa. This is why men commit suicide our society has made it impossible for men to be open and be vulnerable. Our society wants men to pull themselves together and be strong yet they are weak. Kudos to the gentleman who cried iam proud of him. — Ghostlady  (@ghostladysa) June 2, 2022 “It's not like they are acting. It's genuine love. For someone to actually feeling that way about you means you've given them so much through your music. I don't see the need to drag them, endure the love that came with the fame don't be weird towards your people,” said @ilovemkay_

It's not like they are acting. It's genuine love. For someone to actually feeling that way about you means you've given them so much through your music. I don't see the need to drag them, endure the love that came with the fame don't be weird towards your people — ilovemkay (@ilovemkay_) June 2, 2022 @siba_ngwenya wrote: “No man. You don’t get it. Sometimes when we really admire someone we get emotional, it has nothing to do with gender. Let the man be.” No man. You don’t get it. Sometimes when we really admire someone we get emotional, it has nothing to do with gender. Let the man be. — siba.ngwenya (@siba_ngwenya) June 2, 2022 And @Nkosi88207166 said: “Never underestimate the influence your music has on people sometimes you able to tell their stories and become their voice … The power of music.” Never under estimate the influence your music has on people some times you able to tell their stories and become their voice... The power of music — Nkosi (@Nkosi88207166) June 2, 2022 Becoming overwhelmed when fans meet their icons is nothing new, but it seems that AKA prefers not to deal with fanboys who shed tears.

Twitter user @newton_rsa tweeted, “In simple terms, just say ‘Ola Mega!’ and pass. Be a grown man.” In simple terms, just say " Ola Mega!" and pass. Be a grown man. pic.twitter.com/Yg9dWVcuX6 — NewtonRSA🇿🇦 (@newton_rsa) June 2, 2022 Many celebrities have had similar encounters with their fans. Amapiano star Musa Keys had a woman plead with him to acknowledge her before taking off for his event in Bloemfontein.