WATCH: AKA's crowd surfing gone wrong

It seems like this past weekend was a series of unfortunate events for AKA when he tried to crowd surf during his performance in Rustenburg, North West. In a video of his crowd surfing gone wrong moment, the "Touch My Blood" hitmaker tried throwing himself on the crowd hoping that he would be held up and moved around. However, he landed on the ground and was left in tears after the unfortunate fall.

If that wasn't enough, even after he fell, no one offered him help to get him up, he just laid on the floor with a microphone in hand, while using another hand to cover his teary eyes as he performed.

Tweeps had a field day, saying he should've known better about crowd surfing in Rustenburg since it's in Cassper Nyovest's home province who he has an ongoing beef with.

Aka tried jumping on the crowd, thinking they will catch him. It ended in tears 😥😰. Wicked fans. pic.twitter.com/Z4l3aNqJ9E — Gravity (@antigravitylite) March 1, 2020

artists must know to never throw themselves at Rustenburg people , otlo kapiwa ke mang ?😂💔 look at what they did to AKA ⚰️⚰️⚰️ pic.twitter.com/L81C8Wob8p — stayhydrated (@OratileeMogalee) March 1, 2020

Homie didn't think that one through, how you gonna try and crowd surf in the NORTH WEST as AKA??? — STREAMTV (@StreamTVZA) March 1, 2020

In other news, the rapper took out his locks, claiming they were too heavy.