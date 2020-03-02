WATCH: AKA's crowd surfing gone wrong
It seems like this past weekend was a series of unfortunate events for AKA when he tried to crowd surf during his performance in Rustenburg, North West.
In a video of his crowd surfing gone wrong moment, the "Touch My Blood" hitmaker tried throwing himself on the crowd hoping that he would be held up and moved around.
However, he landed on the ground and was left in tears after the unfortunate fall.
😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/CSUWpCnoLy— Ify (@Just_Ify_) March 1, 2020
If that wasn't enough, even after he fell, no one offered him help to get him up, he just laid on the floor with a microphone in hand, while using another hand to cover his teary eyes as he performed.
😢 AKA pic.twitter.com/xabrSkPai1— STREAMTV (@StreamTVZA) March 1, 2020
Tweeps had a field day, saying he should've known better about crowd surfing in Rustenburg since it's in Cassper Nyovest's home province who he has an ongoing beef with.
Aka tried jumping on the crowd, thinking they will catch him. It ended in tears 😥😰. Wicked fans. pic.twitter.com/Z4l3aNqJ9E— Gravity (@antigravitylite) March 1, 2020
artists must know to never throw themselves at Rustenburg people , otlo kapiwa ke mang ?😂💔 look at what they did to AKA ⚰️⚰️⚰️ pic.twitter.com/L81C8Wob8p— stayhydrated (@OratileeMogalee) March 1, 2020
Homie didn't think that one through, how you gonna try and crowd surf in the NORTH WEST as AKA???— STREAMTV (@StreamTVZA) March 1, 2020
In other news, the rapper took out his locks, claiming they were too heavy.
Yah . too heavy. Made my neck itch. Also made me sweat too much 😞 https://t.co/qbdXLKTWFK— AKA (@akaworldwide) February 29, 2020