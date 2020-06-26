WATCH: Andile Ncube shares video of him getting a Covid-19 test

Society has created a notion that men don't cry and whether that is true or not (it's not), one thing is for sure, testing for Covid-19 will make anyone cry, even men. As the world continues to adjust to what is now the “new normal” of living within a global pandemic, testing for Covid-19 has become a usual activity for many, especially essential workers. And although many people have spoken about how uncomfortable the test is, media personality Andile Ncube shared his experience on Instagram by posting a video of himself getting tested. Andile recorded his interaction with the medical practitioner, who tested him while he was seated in his car. He was tested by collecting the sample through his nostrils, which, as many could see, is uncomfortable and even painful for many people.

“That is horrible,” was all he could say after the test was done.

He also revealed that there had been some “involuntary tearing” during the test but that he was brave.

“You freaked me out, bra. Now I don't wanna go,” actress Gabisile Tshabalala said in the comments section, after watching the test being taken.

Another Instagram user said: "Yoh! I’m so afraid of this test. It looks soooo damn uncomfortable".

While another said: “I'm sorry but I don't think I would do this. He literally pushed it all the way inside your nostrils ... and that stick was hella long. It looks very uncomfortable",

Watch the full video below: