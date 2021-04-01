WATCH: Anele Mdoda convinced Wendy that April 10 is 'Wendy Williams Day' in SA

Last month US talk-show host Wendy Williams said to her audience that April 10 was “Wendy Williams Day” in South Africa. When the video clip went viral on social media, users laughed and then immediately called out radio and TV personality Anele Mdoda for planting the lie in Williams’ head, because she had an interview with Williams and then tweeted about it on the same day. Today all was revealed after Radio 947 posted a short video of Mdoda’s interview with Williams on their Twitter page. In the clip, Mdoda tells Williams that “the entire country will be doing a mass watching” of her upcoming film and documentary on the Lifetime Channel on April 10. Mdoda went on to say that South Africa is planning “one big country stop ... it’s Wendy time”.

In the clip Williams was shocked by what Mdoda said, and went on to tell her viewers on her after-show.

It's official! April 10th is Wendy Williams day in South Africa 🇿🇦



Don't miss the 'Wendy Williams: The Movie' 19h20 exclusive to @LifetimeSA, DStv 131.#AneleandTheClub@AneleAndTheClub pic.twitter.com/g6Cx7RHlqw — If you love Joburg, 947 loves you❤️ (@947) April 1, 2021

Yet again tweeps have called out Mdoda for blatantly lying to Williams and we couldn’t help but laugh at some of the hilarious tweets.

“Bathong!! how does Anele lie to @WendyWilliams unprovoked like this?? We would not have even known about this Wendy show had she been honest,” said @NkagiM_

Bathong!! 😂😂😂😂😂 how does Anele lie to @WendyWilliams unprovoked like this?? We would not have even known about this Wendy show had she been honest 😂😂😂😂 — Orefile's_aunt🇿🇦 (@NkagiM_) April 1, 2021

“We don't even watch Wendy on a normal day, but nje we just gonna jump to 5 hours on the 10th, and as the whole country,” said Lerato Mofokeng.

We don't even watch Wendy on a normal day, but nje we just gonna jump to 5 hours on the 10th,and as the whole country guys😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/uKkLPZjCZj — Lerato Mofokeng (@leratom0707) April 1, 2021

“Anele put us in the dog, come April 10 everyone must cross their fingers like this on both hands (WW) to commemorate Wendy Williams day,” said Mageza

Anele put us in the dog, come April 10 everyone must cross their fingers like this on both hands(W,W) to commemorate Wendy Williams day pic.twitter.com/RjjBgldRg0 — Mageza (@mogulRSA) April 1, 2021

“April's fool’s day prank gone too far, perhaps? Imagine for a Lifetime movie,” said Ngila2020