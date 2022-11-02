WATCH: Anele Mdoda’s son Alakhe is a star in the making

Radio and TV personality Anele Mdoda’s son Alakhe is clearly following in his mother’s footsteps if his latest video is anything to go by. The young YouTuber often accompanies his award-winning mother to her gigs, but he recently ended up being the centre of attention when they attended a soccer match.

Mdoda is one of the hosts on Supersport’s “Super Saturday”. While at the stadium, Alakhe asked his mother if he could hold the microphone, to which she agreed but instructed her little man to “report live”. Alakhe and his buddy then confidently proceeded to be the game’s commentators reporting live from the stadium.

The two friends reported on “Supersport against this team” and even shared their delight at a missed goal opportunity. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anele Mdoda (@zintathu) Alakhe’s adorable broadcaster moment left many of Mdoda’s followers singing his praises. “Omg he’s actually good,” commented amapiano vocalist Lady Du on Instagram.

“Lmao!!!!!! It’s the bass for me!!!! The future of SA sports is Alakhe,” wrote actress Tshiamo Modisane. Mdoda, who shared the video on social media shared her thoughts on the little commentators calling them a “tad biassed”. This 7-year-old is one of the most popular celebrity kids in Mzansi and is known to rub shoulders with some seriously famous faces.

At the game, he interacted with Supersport United coach Gavin Hunt and scored a goal on the pitch. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anele Mdoda (@zintathu) In the past, Alakhe interacted with “The Daily Show” host and comedian Trevor Noah, musicians Burna Boy and Zakes Bantwini, and F1 racing driver Daniel Riccardo. It’s safe to say Alakhe is living his best life...in the spotlight!