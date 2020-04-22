WATCH: Artists create fundraising video during Covid-19 pandemic

Filmmakers and artists have joined forces - albeit from their home - to create a fundraising video to help feed hungry children through the Covid-19 Feeding Scheme Fundraiser.

Donovan Copley, Uga Carlini, Siv Ngesi, Majozi, Schalk Bezuidenhout, Jack Parow, David Kramer, Jeremy Loops, KG and more feature in the original music video.

Using their homes as studios, filmmaker Uga Carlini from Towerkop Creations, and artist Donovan Copley from Hot Water, combined their respective talents to create a video "HOME Hashtag Home Human" that could help feed hungry children.

They recruited people from all over the world to share clips of what they’re up to during the lockdown.