WATCH: Artists create fundraising video during Covid-19 pandemic
Filmmakers and artists have joined forces - albeit from their home - to create a fundraising video to help feed hungry children through the Covid-19 Feeding Scheme Fundraiser.
Donovan Copley, Uga Carlini, Siv Ngesi, Majozi, Schalk Bezuidenhout, Jack Parow, David Kramer, Jeremy Loops, KG and more feature in the original music video.
Using their homes as studios, filmmaker Uga Carlini from Towerkop Creations, and artist Donovan Copley from Hot Water, combined their respective talents to create a video "HOME Hashtag Home Human" that could help feed hungry children.
They recruited people from all over the world to share clips of what they’re up to during the lockdown.
❤️ . #Repost @hotwatersa ・・・ NEW SONG & VIDEO: LINK IN BIO 🤗❤️ With Every View A Child Gets Food! This video originated with us asking the question “How can we be in service at this time?” If you’ve been wondering the same, here is one small thing you can do: We have donated the copyright income of HOME during this time to the Covid-19 Feeding scheme which feeds hungry children in South Africa at this critical time. Every click on the video means a gift because YouTube pays per click. So please share this video as much as possible! Remember, With Every View A Child Gets Food! #HomeHuman2020 😘🤗🔥✨🎉🌟🙏🏼 @goodlucklive @julesharding @davidjkramer @nikrabinowitz @majozimusic @sivngesi @choni_g_music @passengermusic @arnocarstensmusic @jeremyloops @schalkiebez @liamstoffbergg @kgcomic @jackparow @ugalisacarlini
People from South Africa, Fiji, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, United States of America, Egypt, India, Switzerland, Zimbabwe, Israel and Malawi participated by shooting footage on their cellphones and sending them to the creative team.
Watch Hot Water and the Human Race present HOME:
Editor Joe De Ornelas and colourist Jarryd DuThoit from Left Post Productions and designer Maryke Sutherland from Tinbird were the masterminds behind the virtual workflow.
“The video is to raise funds. All revenue, across any and all platforms, for the song and music video (radio royalties, YouTube, direct donations to fund, licensing of track and video) during the Covid-19 pandemic will go to the Covid-19 Feeding Scheme,” read a statement by Home Human 2020.