Ashur Petersen. Picture: Supplied

Even though Ashur Petersen has been cut from the third season of "The Voice SA," it hasn't stopped him from posting heartfelt covers with his mother, Madeegha. This isn't the first cover with that the late Taliep Petersen's son posted with his mother, he previously did a cover of Labrinth's "Jealous" which has over 235k views on Facebook.

On Sunday, he posted a cover of "A Whole New World " from Disney's "Aladdin" and it already has over 1.6 million views.

Petersen previously said that he didn't expect this reaction for the first cover with his mother and never had a chance to do it with his late father.

"I didn’t know the video would get so much attention because I solely did it for my mother, but I’m glad it could spread cheer. I’m happy that my music could touch hearts. I never got to do this with my father," Petersen told Daily Voice.

Watch the video below: