WATCH: Ayanda Allie ready to drop debut album

Media personality Ayanda Allie is returning to her first love: music. Taking to her Instagram account this week, Minister Fikile Mbalula’s former spokesperson announced that she will be releasing her debut album, “We The People”, in March.
Giving her fans a taste of what to expect from her upcoming debut album, Allie shared a short video clip of herself behind the scenes, showcasing her vocal prowess.
“Status quo is such that we can no longer stay silent. My debut album: ‘We The People’ will be out in March, Human Rights Month,” she said.
“The songs hold a mirror to society and articulate what I couldn’t say as a news anchor or spokesperson. The process has been liberating, here’s a peek,” she added.
No stranger to the music scene, Allie told her followers that music has always been a huge part of her life.
“I’ve been singing and writing music for as long as I can remember.
“Growing up I sang in the church choir, I even featured in two hip hop albums and would sing impromptu at restaurants or events when asked. Now, I figure that life’s too short not to do what you love, so here goes💫.”
Allie also hosts the lifestyle talk show, “Zuri”, on TBN Africa.
“Zuri”, which means beautiful in Swahili, tackles critical issues such as submission, celibacy, money and adoption in a manner that is relevant and practical to the modern Christian woman, using the Bible as a yardstick in unpacking these issues.
According to her online profile, Allie has over two decades of experience in the media industry, which has seen her successfully take on roles as a news anchor at 702 as well as eNews Channel Africa (eNCA).
The Soweto-born star is a qualified community development practitioner and founder of Bukho Bami Youth Centre, an after school care project which provides academic assistance to teenagers in under-resourced communities.