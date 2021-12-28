WATCH: Babes Wodumo accuses Makhadzi of sleeping with her husband, Mampintsha

While the country was celebrating the Boxing Day public holiday, Babes Wodumo took to her Instagram Live to level a blistering attack at singer-songwriter Ndivhudzannyi Ralivhona, better known by her stage name, Makhadzi. During the live, Babes claimed that Makhadzi had been sleeping with her husband, entrepreneur and musician Mampintsha Shimora.

Babes went on to say that Makhadzi had disrespected her by coming to her home and acting respectfully, yet she was having sex with her husband behind her back. “Babes Wodumo promises Makhadzi a beating.” Babes Wodumo promises Makhadzi a beating. pic.twitter.com/N3hKrhyM5x — Musa Mathebula (@musamathebulaa) December 27, 2021 Babes went on to repeatedly threaten to beat her up when she next sees her and advised Makhadzi to get a protection order against her soon.

According to Babes, who appeared to be heavily intoxicated during the Instagram Live, Makhadzi’s former partner, Master KG, had hit on her in the past but she didn’t accept his advances out of respect for Makhadzi. Makhadzi responded this morning with a Tweet in which she claimed this was just a publicity stunt by Babes. “Imagine my boyfriend hearing that I am trending for another man😂😂! Just because someone wants to pull a stunt by mentioning my name .

“But I forgave her already. And also replied to satisfy her. Good bye 👋. Khavhavhasale vhatshiamba zwine vhafuna nne ndidovha ndikha fb namus.” Imagine my boyfriend hearing that iam trending for onother man😂😂! . Just Because someone want to to pull a stunt by mentioning my name . But I forgave her already. And also replyed to satisfy her. Good bye 👋. Khavhavhasale vhatshiamba zwine vhafuna nne ndidovha ndikha fb namus — Makhadzi (@MakhadziSA) December 28, 2021 In the same live post, Babes criticised Mampintsha’s mother for abandoning him when he was just an infant, yet she still has the nerve to criticise her publicly. This was in reference to how just last week Mampintsha’s family came out and expressed how they do not accept Babes as part of their family through an interview with Daily Sun.