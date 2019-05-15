Babes pre-trial was postponed due to a confusion in dates. It will now be heard on May 30. Picture: Instagram

Babes Wodumo and her co-accused appeared at the Durban Magistrate's Court on Wednesday morning. Their appearance, however, was short-lived as Wodumo, her sister Nondumiso Simelane and artist Tipcee’s pre-trail for common assault was postponed until May 30 due to an apparent confusion of dates.

Wodumo, who donned a red wig to the proceedings, broke out into a vosho dance at the news.

#BabesWodumo: Gqom artists Babes Wodumo, Tipcee and Nondu Simelane had their assault case postponed at the Durban Magistrates Court. The matter will be back in court at the end of the month. @BABESWODUMO & @tipcee3 were so thrilled, they danced 🤨.



She and her co-accused face charges over the alleged assault of businesswoman Nelisiwe Zondi in March. Zondi claims that she was ambushed at a party in Glenwood, Durban, by the trio who accused her of working for Mampinstha after she tried to record them with her cellphone.

According to Mampinsha's manager, Lindo Buthelezi, the gqom artist and Wodumo have since reconciled following their domestic abuse incident that was live-streamed on Instagram. Mampinsha has also reportedly withdrawn his assault counter-charge against Wodumo.

Earlier this week, Wodumo posted shared a picture of herself in the same red wig on Instagram, and captioned it :"Night ❤️❤️😍😘".

At the time, her followers soon lashed out on the gqom queen with tweets like: "You used women abuse as your strategy! The thunder thats gonna strike you is still joining herbal life! (sic)" and "Your fall will be amazing to those women who rooted for you!(sic)"

One follower even said: "Babes' career taking a steady decline. She seems to not even care. . Shame. (sic)"