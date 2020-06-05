WATCH: Babes Wodumo talks about social pressures

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

In a recent Instagram Live, Babes Wodumo talked about the pressures of black tax and constantly being judged by society. In the 12 minute long video, Durban socialite Tha Simelane chats to the singer who looks and sounds inebriated. At the start of the video, Babes, who is with her friend, is seen playing with her breasts in front of the camera. A shocked, Simelane covers his mouth in dismay before starting the chat with Babes. During the conversation, the two chat about things like the pressures of black tax and all the other things she has become responsible for in her household; her music career and other artists and always being judged by people for being drunk.

She revealed that she had to build her family a house and said that she hates how people "don't understand what she had to go through" and the only thing they know is to judge her.

Then things took a turn and she started to cry.

Simelane goes on to tell the "Wololo" star that he "loves her and that she mustn't die".

He said that she must pray that "God doesn't kill her".



When the live session ends, Simelane says to his viewers: "She won't change. Babes won't change. I watched her use cocaine in front of so many people. She won't change."

Some of the "Umngan'wami" hitmaker's fans seem to think that the video was a set up by Simelane while others felt sorry for her saying that she needed therapy.

Here are some of their reactions.

Eish bafethu😢 ,we blacks should normalize counseling’s or therapy.we have so much baggage that we don’t talk about.thats why I don’t judge people’s behaviors,u never know what they are going through,take care of your mental health guys 💔 — TRY💫 (@zama_zekhethelo) June 5, 2020

Babes needs someone to guide her in the right direction....She needs help & support — Mlu Mhlongo (@PlatinumNatique) June 5, 2020

This is what abusers do. Mampintsha saw and knew How babes was before giving her his phone. He knew how vulnerable she would be towards a familiar face and so he used what he knew and who he knew would be for it. He is tired of being painted as the bad guy so his now — Miss A Nkomo 💋👏🦇!!! (@gmm_mommy) June 5, 2020

There’s so much going on in the video... but it’s all so sad to watch. — reine.supreme (@Buhlebukazulu) June 5, 2020

Watch the full video here:

Here are the comments on YouTube:

Nolizwi M: "Yoh. This video was a set up. People are just capitalizing on her issues".

Doreen Msimanga: "There's nothing wrong in this video, abantu badramatic nje... why y'all act like you don't drink..aii tsek maan babes is still young and enjoying her life".