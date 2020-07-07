WATCH: Basetsana Kumalo sends prayers to families of Covid-19 victims

As the Covid-19 cases and related deaths continue to rise at an alarming rate in South Africa, celebrities and influencers are urging peeps to stay safe. In the effort to help flatten the curve, media mogul and former beauty queen, Basetsana Kumalo delivered an important message reminding everyone to stay safe and follow all the precautionary health measures. In a video clip posted on her Instagram, on Monday, Kumalo offered words of encouragement and comfort to the families who have lost their loved ones to the deadly virus. She said: “I want to take this time to convey my deepest and sincere condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones due to Covid-19.” She added: “My prayers are with those who are and battling and fighting... in hospitals and at home. It is so sad you hear that a family member, a friend, a colleague has passed on and you can’t go and mourn them.”

In her brief speech, the author of “Bassie: My Journey of Hope” reminded the South Africans to stay safe.

She said: “We have to practices the protocols that we’ve been asked to practice: social distancing, sanitizing, washing our hands regularly and wearing our masks.

She continued: “This is a matter of life and death and it’s a dark hour for humanity. Please, let’s stay home, let’s stay safe. This too shall pass.”

On Friday, Idols SA judge Unathi Nkayi spoke up about the coronavirus pandemic that is ravaging lives across the globe, revealing that her cousin tested positive to the virus.

She said in a post on her Instagram account: “My cousin is infected and everyday friends of mine tell me of people they know who are infected. NAMES....infections are evolving from number to names. Please BE SAFE🙏🏾.”

This comes just days after actor and TV producer, Zola Hashatsi, revealed had he is recovering after he tested positive to Covid-19. He told his fans that he is recovering well at home.

“The Queen” actor Mlamli Mangcala, on Friday, released a video clip on social media announcing that he is fighting for life in hospital after contracting Covid-19.

He captioned the post: "Covid-19 defeated. When winning both the battle and war #MlamliCovid-19victory."