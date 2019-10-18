Basetsana Kumalo. Picture: Simphiwe Caluza/African News Agency.

Basetsana Kumalo will always be remembered as the beautiful girl from Soweto who was crowned Miss South Africa in 1994, a competition her mother had entered her into. South-Africa was a country in transition and the significance of that moment is not lost on her. Overnight she became the ambassador of a country in its infancy.

That in itself makes for great reading but "Bassie" as she is affectionately known to millions of South Africans has gone on to achieve greater things and she always felt the timing was always going to be very important.

Well, the time has arrived and she has finally penned her memoir "Bassie: My Journey of Hope".

This no holds barred account of her life makes for compelling reading. No subject is taboo or off limits.

The brutal honesty about how she was subjected to physical and emotional abuse at the hands of her ex-lover is one such example.