WATCH: Benjamin Dube catches strays for flaunting his wealth in snow video

Local gospel musician Benjamin Dube received a frosty reception when he, like thousands of South Africans, shared his snow videos on social media. Parts of Gauteng was covered in snow and sleet on Monday, resembling a winter wonderland.

And while many took to Twitter to like and comment on fellow tweeps’ posts, others took issue with Dube and accused him of flaunting his wealth. The ‘Bow down and worship’ artist posted a video of the snow outside his home and simply caption it, “Snowing.” The camera then zoomed to his garage, showing off his luxury BMW with the personalised number plate, “Rev B” and another Mercedes Benz.

Snowing 🌨️ pic.twitter.com/FOd1NBNfB5 — Benjamin Dube (@benjamindube) July 10, 2023 For a singer, who is a man of God, the video was hard to digest for many. Dube is also the lead pastor of the High Praise Centre in Voslorus, so the contradiction didn’t go amiss. The post gained 4.7 million views, but it was the comments section that landed the pastor on the trending list.

One bemused online user commented: “Flossing on the peasants who buy your music...hamba wena Man of God!” "Take a look at my cars while it snows outside,“ joked another. Another accused Dube of being a tsotsi and wrote: “Flexing a car that poor people contribute too, muruti wa tsotsi.”

But there were those who came to his defence, albeit a half-baked attempt at that, and said: “Don’t be like that, Mfundisi is one of the most successful artists of our country. Been one of the top since the 80s.” Don’t be like that , mfundisi is one of the most successful artists of our country

Been one of the top since the 80s — #Mzokoloko (@mzokoloko) July 11, 2023 In 2020, the SAMAs honoured the gospel star with a lifetime achievement award. The Johannesburg-born veteran began his ministry in 1986 with the crossover hit “Holy Spirit” selling over 25 000 units.