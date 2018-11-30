#Beyoncé at #Lanseria #Mandela100 #GlobalCitizensFestival pic.twitter.com/hyUdqUmfLM— Paparazzi Msanzi (@PaparazziMsanzi) November 29, 2018
The King #Beyonce #Lanseria #Mandela100 pic.twitter.com/mJh11rzwo0— Paparazzi Msanzi (@PaparazziMsanzi) November 29, 2018
When Beyoncé landed in SA, I felt an energy shift in the physical and spiritual atmosphere of South Africa. The water I was drinking suddenly became sweet.— Tanya Junghans (@tanyajunghans) November 29, 2018
I need to find my asthma pump! #Beyonce— Vuyo Mkize (@vonchy_19) November 29, 2018
If I'm crying at pictures of her at our airport, how tf am I going to survive seeing her live in 3 days? My heart guys. I can't #BeyonceLandsInSA— Ken Adams (@stksiakam) November 29, 2018
Never did I think Beyoncé’s arrival would make me so emotional 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭#BeyonceLandsInSA— Bey Has Arrived😭😩❤️ (@GaoMolefi) November 29, 2018
For those of us who won't get to see #Beyonce live we're just grateful that we're currently breathing the same air as her. #BeyonceLandsInSA pic.twitter.com/Ed0eMbJam4— Drop of Jupiter (@x_mkhizeHER) November 29, 2018