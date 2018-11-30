Beyoncé and JAY-Z finally arrives in SA. Picture: Instagram

Beyoncé and Jay-Z have finally arrived in Mzansi ahead of the highly-anticipated Global Citizen Festival SA.



The power couple and their three children were spotted at Lanseria airport on Thursday, November 29.





Though it seems the Carters were trying hard to make their SA arrival low key, as Jay-Z is seen in a black hoodie trying to hide one of the twins, while Bey was trying to hide away in an umbrella but fans spotted them and went into a frenzy.





Videos shared on social media show Beyoncé carrying one of the twin babies on her arm, with Blue Ivy by her side, as they were ushered towards the airport exit.





Bey was surrounded by members of the South African Police Services (SAPS) and bodyguards. Fans of the American singer couldn't contain their excitement as they started screaming" We love you Beyoncé".

Here are more Twitter reactions to the Carters'arrival:

When Beyoncé landed in SA, I felt an energy shift in the physical and spiritual atmosphere of South Africa. The water I was drinking suddenly became sweet. — Tanya Junghans (@tanyajunghans) November 29, 2018

I need to find my asthma pump! #Beyonce — Vuyo Mkize (@vonchy_19) November 29, 2018

If I'm crying at pictures of her at our airport, how tf am I going to survive seeing her live in 3 days? My heart guys. I can't #BeyonceLandsInSA — Ken Adams (@stksiakam) November 29, 2018

Never did I think Beyoncé’s arrival would make me so emotional 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭#BeyonceLandsInSA — Bey Has Arrived😭😩❤️ (@GaoMolefi) November 29, 2018

For those of us who won't get to see #Beyonce live we're just grateful that we're currently breathing the same air as her. #BeyonceLandsInSA pic.twitter.com/Ed0eMbJam4 — Drop of Jupiter (@x_mkhizeHER) November 29, 2018

Beyoncé & Jay-Z, Black Coffee, Cassper Nyovest, D'banj, Ed Sheeran, Eddie Vedder, Femi Kuti, Kasey Musgraves, Pharrell Williams & Chris Martin, Sho Madjozi, Tiwa Savage, Usher, and Wizkid will headline the first Global Citizen Festival to be held at FNB Stadium on Sunday, December 2. Trevor Noah will host the Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100 with co-hosts Naomi Campbell, Dave Chappelle, Danai Gurira, Sir Bob Geldof, Gayle King, Bonang Matheba, Nomzamo Mbatha, Tyler Perry, and Anele Mdoda.



