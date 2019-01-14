Bonang Matheba. Picture: Instagam

Local presenter Bonang Matheba is a woman of many talents and it seems that singing might be one of them. The "Being Bonang" star surprised fans when one of the Bforce fan pages posted a video of her singing along to "Million Years Ago" by Adele while she was getting ready.

In the midst of missing some @bonang_m anything, lol, I found this vid on my phone and thought to share it with ya'll 😊



Come through with the vocals B* 😅



👑🐝 pic.twitter.com/Ji61FhYGr7 — Bonang M's World (@QueenBs_World) January 9, 2019

One of her fans even quote tweeted and tagged Matheba in the post saying: "you can sing wow".

@bonang_m you can sing 😍😍😭 wow https://t.co/uzRXCqFeIk — K G A U H E L O 💫 (@kgauhelo_Lakaje) January 9, 2019

To which Matheba replied: "I can do everything Kgauhelo. Everything...."

I can do everything Kgauhelo. Everything. 🤷🏽‍♀️🤣🤣 https://t.co/BdgSjRaJyK — Bonang B* Matheba (@bonang_m) January 9, 2019

The rest of the BForce also only had praises to give to their queen in the mentions.

When are you dropping your single. Si ready pic.twitter.com/c13Q13eCbz — Mfundo (@mfundocen) January 10, 2019

you hv an amazing voice. yu are truly talented — Babalwa mphamba (@BMphamba) January 11, 2019

Beautiful voice B* that laugh killed me hey.... — Lebonza (@MadamReaM) January 9, 2019







