Bonang Matheba. Picture: Instagam

Local presenter Bonang Matheba is a woman of many talents and it seems that singing might be one of them. 

The "Being Bonang" star surprised fans when one of the Bforce fan pages posted a video of her singing along to "Million Years Ago" by Adele while she was getting ready.

One of her fans even quote tweeted and tagged Matheba in the post saying: "you can sing wow". 

To which Matheba replied: "I can do everything Kgauhelo. Everything...."

The rest of the BForce also only had praises to give to their queen in the mentions. 