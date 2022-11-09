WATCH: Bishop Noel Jones’s tear-jerking tribute to Pearl Shongwe: ‘It’s like we lost a thousand lives’

Tributes continue to pour in for Pearl Shongwe after the broadcaster and news anchor was found dead in her Midrand flat on November 8. She was 35. Metro FM business manager Kina Nhlengethwa confirmed Shongwe’s death.

“It is with great sadness that the Shongwe family announces the untimely passing of our beloved daughter Ntombifuthi Pearl Shongwe. “She passed away in her sleep,” read the statement from the family. According to IOL News, a message from the Waterfall Estate management informed residents of Shongwe’s sudden death.

“Dear Residents, we regret to inform you that one of our residents has passed away inside her unit. The family has been notified and is at The Polofields at present. “You may notice police, ambulance and coroner vehicles in the Estate during the day. Please do not be alarmed as they are attending to the situation. Currently, there is no reason for concern,” the message read. SAPS spokesperson Colonel Noxolo Kweza told IOL News that the Midrand police had found a 35-year-old woman’s body in a flat. She said an inquest would be conducted to establish the cause of death.

Shocked fans, friends and colleagues have taken to social media to pay tribute to Shongwe. Thabo “Tbo Touch” Molefe shared a video clip of American minister Bishop Noel Jones’s tribute to Shongwe, with a caption that read: “Farewell my friend. I can write volumes after volumes about our journey on and off air. But allow me to deal with this pain for now. PLEASE 🙏🏾 💔” In the video clip, Jones hailed Shongwe as one of the brightest and most intelligent young broadcasters of our time.

“It seems as if it was just a few days ago that I was on the show with Tbo Touch and Pearl was on with us,” said Jones. “It is so painful for us to have lost such a wonderful and beautiful soul in such a sudden kind of way. It is so heart-rending because the gift and the talent that this lady possessed were way above average, she was par excellence in the things that she did. “I'm telling you, just her questions and intellectuality, cognitive energy and her ability were profound, it's like we lost a thousand lives in an instant.”

He continued: “And I want to say to those who love her so much and loved her so much to please remember all the beautiful and wonderful things that she represented … All of what she could have become … Rest In Peace Pearl Shongwe.” Watch the full tribute below. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tbo Touch (@iamtbotouch) Reflecting on some of his memorable moments with Shongwe, former Metro FM host Thato “DJ Fresh” Sikwane tweeted: “#RipPearlShongwe This day is eternally etched in my memory coz it was here that I truly saw your love for your community!! 🥹 In between the tears and running eyeliner!! Robala ka Kagiso 😢🤧🤯.”

#RipPearlShongwe



This day is eternally etched in my memory coz it was here that I truly saw your love for your community!! 🥹 In between the tears and running eyeliner!! Robala ka Kagiso 😢🤧🤯 https://t.co/K9jD5GIXhQ — DJ Fresh (Big Dawg) (@DJFreshSA) November 8, 2022 Music producer and radio host Oscar “Oskido” Mdlongwa wrote: “I had an interview last week @METROFMSA little did l know it was time to say goodbye #RIPPearlShongwe 💔.” I had an interview last week @METROFMSA little did l know it was time to say goodbye #RIPPearlShongwe 💔 pic.twitter.com/YvYzjfh4zi — KeepHopeAlive (@OskidoIBelieve) November 9, 2022 Radio and TV host Hulisani Ravele said: “Oh Pearl… I didn’t know you well, but the memory of our last encounter deafened my soul yesterday. 💔 What a pleasure it was to experience your talent, to experience your grace. Thank you for your light, your vulnerability & the indelible impact you’ve left. Hamba kahle Sisi.🕯🙏🏾” Oh Pearl…I didn’t know you well, but the memory of our last encounter deafened my soul yesterday. 💔 What a pleasure it was to experience your talent, to experience your grace. Thank you for your light, your vulnerability & the indelible impact you’ve left. Hamba kahle Sisi.🕯🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/8IlndLGEZl — Hulisani Ravele (@HulisaniRavele) November 9, 2022 Singer Lady Zamar commented: “Pearl Shongwe was one of the best people I knew … I loved her and she loved me loudly💙❤️such a genuine and kind-hearted soul … a great loss this is to her friends, family, humanity and entertainment! i will miss you 😭#rippearlshongwe.”