WATCH: Black Coffee praised for his CNN interview about SA 'burning'

World-renowned DJ and music producer Black Coffee has been praised for his interview with CNN. The South African shed some light on what changes the government should address following the deadly riots and looting that erupted last week after former president Jacob Zuma was arrested and jailed.

Black Coffee spoke to the news channel to give his opinion on the unrest that saw malls and warehouses destroyed and racial tensions flare up in parts of KwaZulu Natal and Gauteng. The DJ spoke of the community members that volunteered to defend the mall from the looters, saying that they deserved an equal opportunity to be part of the development of the country. “It's the local people defending the community, but tomorrow when everything goes back to normal, the locals and the community don't have the contracts in the mall.

“The contracts are held by people who are not in the community. And that's how you start fixing the problems,” he said. He added that he believed that people didn't feel they were “destroying their own”. Instead, he said, people probably felt like “they are destroying what's been there and what's not theirs even though somehow it benefits them”.

The award-winning DJ is not one to get involved in politics or even share his view on political matters but he has made it clear that he is passionate about the growth and development of South Africa. On his Instagram, he captioned a snippet from the interview: "When I cry, when I tweet, it's not from a political point of view. It's from a South African who is concerned about the future of the country and the continent." Many South Africans praised the DJ for the interview.