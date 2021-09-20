WATCH: Boity denies dating Anton Jeftha

Media personality Boity Thulo has addressed claims that she is dating actor Anton Jeftha. The rumour mill has been working overtime with claims that the duo are not just friends as they claim, but are in a romantic relationship.

It all started earlier this year, when Anton posted a picture of himself and Boity, at the stars cider launch. It was then followed by him wishing her happy birthday, with a string of pictures of them together. While they have had several social media interactions and have been spotted together on numerous occasions, they have kept mum about the status of their relationship. That was until recently when Boity was asked if she was dating Anton. In the latest episode of Lasizwe’s YouTube show, “Drink or Tell The Truth”, Boity cleared the air on those rumours, saying she was single.

In the bonus question round of the show, Lasizwe said: “Boitumelo Thulo, are you dating Anton Jeftha?” After giggling, Boity then says “No. What? What were you expecting, I’m single”. A shocked Lasizwe then asks the question again, to which Boity responds again, saying: “I am forever single.”

While that is the story the rapper is selling, it isn’t the one any of her fans are buying. This past weekend, Boity and Anton found themselves at the top of the trends list, after the duo were seen out and about in Cape Town. Anton posted two pictures of himself smiling while with a “mystery” date and captioning the post “her view”.

Her view… 😝 pic.twitter.com/QylgBJpNPW — Anton David Jeftha (@AntonJeftha) September 18, 2021 It didn’t take social media investigators long to connect the dots by trolling Boity’s IG Stories and Twitter feed before assuming she was the reason behind his smile and noting that she was in the reflection of his sunglasses. Anton also posted the same picture on Instagram and Boity left an in love emoji in the comments section. See below: