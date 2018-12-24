In August this year actress, television presenter and model Boity released her debut single, Wuz Dat and added rapper to her already extensive CV.

We were all taken aback by her sudden interest in music, particularly rapping but the star proved she has what it takes when her single stayed at the top of the music charts across the country for several weeks and fans raved about it.







In the song she teamed up with Nasty C and now the duo have finally released the music video to the catchy tune.





The video itself looks great. Shot in and around Joburg, Boity has multiple outfit changes, there are a number of expensive cars she drives and Nasty C who makes an appearance gives off his regular hip hop star persona.





We wouldn't put it among the best music video's of 2018 but it certainly isn't the worst.





Watch the video below:



