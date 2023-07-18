WATCH: Boity Thulo spills the tea on new music and shopping around for a home for her reality show

Multi-talented musician and media personality Boity Thulo has been shaking up the Mzansi hip-hop streets with freestyles over some of the hottest tracks. She announced her return to the music scene with a freestyle performance video over the instrumental for Loatinover Pounds’ national hit single, “Sosh Plata”.

After that, she kept her foot on the gas pedal with her freestyle over Supa Mega’s “Mbuzi”. Thulo didn’t stop there but also played around with rapper K.O’s latest single with Toss “Rockabye”. “I think I'm finally ready to kind of present the people with a new single,” she told IOL Entertainment.

A few weeks ago, Thulo was in the studio with award-winning rapper Emtee and shared that she is still deciding if her new single will be with the acclaimed rapper. “We’re figuring it out, we’re trying to decide what kind of vibe we want it to be. Should it be what I and Emtee did, or should it be something more upbeat? We’re still cooking but the next time you hear anything from me, it will be a new single.” Thulo expressed that she felt that the Mzansi hip-hop space needed a bit of a shake-up, hence her decision to rap over hip-hop tracks as opposed to amapiano, which has taken over the streets.

She’s tackled a K.O and an AKA freestyle, so one has to wonder if she would take on a Cassper Nyovest track - he is an award-winning rapper and also her ex. Nyovest flexed his rap muscle on “Pardon My Arrogance” and Thulo said if she was paid enough, she might just do a freestyle for it. Thulo also confirmed to IOL Entertainment that she is back to working on her reality show "Boity: Own Your Throne" which aired on BET Africa in 2020.

She revealed that she is shopping around for a home for her reality show and is open to it being broadcast on other platforms and channels. While she hasn’t been seen on social media regularly hanging out with her BFF Bob Sithole, better known as Bobby Blanco, who was a major part of the first season, Thulo had nothing but good things to say. “I’m still good with Bobby, we're still cool. What I love about him is that from the reality show he blossomed. He took it and ran with it, which is probably the best thing and I’m proud of him. I still cheer for him, no matter what.”

She confirmed that her viewers might see new faces on the show but her mother Modiehi Thulo and her dog Asante will be returning, along with the new puppies. “We have evolved and with time we have met new human beings. There will be the Aline team, viewers will see more of them.” Aline is the product of a partnership between IMG Africa and The Music Arena. Thulo is among the founding artists with Grammy Award-winning artists Zakes Bantwini and Nomcebo Zikode.