Bonang Matheba: Picture: Nhlanhla Phillips/African News Agency (ANA)

Local celebrities, including musicians AKA and DJ Zinhle, and media personality Bonang Matheba have made their way to voting stations on Wednesday to cast their vote in South Africa's national election. Both AKA and Matheba live-streamed their video calls with ANC leader and President Cyril Ramaphosa on Instagram, where declared their support for the ANC party and "Mr Preezy".

Shortly after their call, Ramaphosa tweeted: "@bonang_m has promised me, “Mr Preezy”, that she will be casting her vote today. I asked that she urge all young people who love their country to do the same, regardless of the party that they choose vote for. The most important thing is to exercise your right. #SAElections2019 (sic).

He also shared his video call with AKA, captioned: "Like me, @akaworldwide and @DJZinhle have already cast their votes. We thank you for your unwavering support. ✊🏿🇿🇦 #SAElections2019".

