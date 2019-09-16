Bonang Matheba and Pinky Girl. Picture: Supplied



Just when you thought it could not get any better for Pinky Girl, it did.

The "Being Bonang" star was gifted a new BMW convertible by her cousin and media darling Bonang Matheba.





Bonang announced on her reality show, "Being Bonang", that she was buying her younger cousin the car.





In the scene, Bonang then goes to a dealership with her assistant Sefiso to buy the car. "I am happy that everyone is prepared and that the car is here ready for us," said Bonang in the scene.





She then speaks to the sales consultant, saying, "After you and I do the numbers I am going to ask her (Pinky Girl) to come here, test drive, tell me if she feels comfortable, if not then we start this process again with another car".





This follows hot on the heels of news that Pinky Girl, whose real name is Tebogo Mekgwe, quit her 9 to 5 job to follow her dream of becoming a Dj after becoming a household name thanks to featuring on "Being Bonang" as a main cast member.





Watch Bonang Matheba getting Pink Girl the new car below:









The two share a close relationship and since opening her life to the camera's viewers have seen the bond they share. However viewers just can't seem to wrap their heads around everything.

Bonang bought her cousin pinky girl a BMW, my cousin can’t even buy me data. Some cousins need to be canceled Shame pic.twitter.com/X244FaXAVQ — NochillinMzansi (@N0chillinmzasi) September 14, 2019

Bonang buying Pinky Girl a whole BMW!!! We really don't choose our family. 😩❤️#BeingBonang — Nini Elizah Seekane (@nini_seekane) September 13, 2019