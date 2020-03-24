EntertainmentCelebrity NewsLocal
AKA and Bonang Matheba. Picture: Instagram
WATCH: Bonang Matheba dancing to AKA's music gets tongues wagging

By Liam Karabo Joyce

Whether you speak to your ex or not, the chances are, if they are an award-winning hip hop star and you are stuck home social distancing, you might end up vibing to one of their songs. 

And that is exactly what happened with Bonang Matheba. 

With most South Africans practicing social distancing and getting ready for the 21-day lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, Bonang, like many celebs, is at home finding ways to stay entertained.

In doing so, the media personality asked her fans on Instagram what they were up to when she went live.

What fans did not expect to see though, was Bonang  dancing to a song by her ex-boyfriend, AKA.

In the video, Bonang vibes to a collaborative single by the rapper and Anatii.
Naturally the video got people talking and soon after everyone was asking whether the pair were back on good terms. Bonang going live and dancing to an AKA song follows hot off the heels of the musician's comment last week where he called Bonang a goddess and said she could never been used.
