WATCH: Bonang Matheba drops long-awaited trailer for episode 2 of ‘B'Dazzled’

Media personality and entrepreneur Bonang Matheba's fans, the “Bhive”, have asked for another episode of “Bonang B'Dazzled” and the queen has listened. Matheba dropped the long-awaited trailer for the second episode last night and fans can’t wait to grab their drinks and binge the new episode, which is said to be dropping “really soon”.

The 46-second trailer shows Matheba in all her fashion glory going from her favourite city in the world, New York, to Dallas and back home to South Africa. She gives viewers a glimpse of her collaboration with fashion company Steve Madden, where she is finally putting together her very own “Bonang Mathebe” collection. The reality star also confesses to being back on the dating scene.

“I am a lover of love, and I want to share with people that I am in love,” she says with her arms spread wide. Watch the trailer: On Instagram fans jumped into the comments to let their queen know that they are ready for the drop.

“And thank you! 😱🥰😍 we are ready to eat,” wrote @ot_modutle. “We can't wait for the episode to drop💃💃💃,” commented @the_bforce. “Finally real levels of content. Can't wait ❤️❤️❤️❤️,” said @raesibemorare.