WATCH: Bonang Matheba is giving away free 'House of BNG' masks

Media personality Bonang Matheba revealed on Friday that she has produced “House of BNG face” masks. House of BNG is Bonang's luxury beverage brand of MCC that she launched in 2019. These face masks are not only stylish, but they're also practical. They dazzle in black with gold embroidery and the others black with silver embroidery. The “Being Bonang” star made this face mask announcement in a video posted on her social media pages, with a caption.“.....made some @houseofbng masks....so cute”

While tweeps started enquiring about the price, with many jokingly suggesting that the masks will cost up to R2 million, Bonang immediately set forth, stating that she will be giving the mask for free, to the BForce's delight.

Lol. Not for sale. I'm gonna give them away for free. ☺ https://t.co/6afyq02qUp — Bonang Matheba 👑 (@bonang_m) May 15, 2020

Although the former “Top Billing” presenter didn’t mention how many of the masks she’s giving away, fans have flooded her with requests.

Below are some of the Twitter reactions:

Since the beginning to the coronavirus outbreak, Mzansi has witnessed local celebrities the lending a helping hand to many disadvantaged communities around the country.

In April, she donated R50 000 worth of food vouchers to 25 families in need.