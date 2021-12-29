WATCH: Bonang Matheba ranks 2021 as a good one

Media personality Bonang Matheba has had an eventful year, it's been filled with moments that she will treasure forever. She’s travelled around Mzansi, Africa and even made her highly anticipated big move to New York City.

Travel restrictions may have been a thing but Bonang has managed to clock her travel miles this year. She even managed to make her big move to the Big Apple happen, which has yet to yield results, well in the public eye that is. Since she moved, there have been no major announcements about her landing jobs in Hollywood.

However, timing is everything, so let’s hold our horses. This year was the one for Bonang to have fun and mingle and make connections. During all this, her career seems to have taken a back seat but who knows she could be moving in silence.

A grateful Bonang shared two Instagram reels that showed just how fabulous her year was. Queen B’s reel showed her living it up with her loved ones and highlights of her year. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bonang Matheba (@bonang_m) Both Bonang’s reels feature her popular MCC and sparkling wine brand House of BNG.

The drink may fly off liquor store shelves but this year, it was in the news for all the wrong reasons. A legal battle is ongoing over the ownership of House of BNG between the businesswoman and her former management agency, CSA Global. Bonang’s debacle with CSA Global set social media alight as she revealed in a Twitter space that she terminated her contract with CSA Global and has taken legal action against the agency.