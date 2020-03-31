WATCH: Bonang Matheba tells fans to stop hiding their gorgeous brothers

Bonang Matheba has made a request to her fans to stop hiding their eligible brothers.

Many South Africans who are not working or apart of essential services are currently stuck at home and have nothing to do.

She said she was also tired of being stuck at home and took to her Instagram Live again to chat with fans.





And like many others stuck at home with no physical contact with anyone, the thirst seems have caught up with her.





During the IG Live, she said: "You guys are hiding your brothers. Selfish. You guys are really hiding these gorgeous South African men. Bathong! Bring your brothers guys, we want to marry them."





Watch the video below:

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Bonang Matheba. Video: Instagram Live

The BForce thoroughly enjoyed engaging with Matheba in a more informal setting and shared their thoughts on her going live on Twitter.

Mo'guurl, your Live was so funny today maaaan



You must do an edition of Being Bonang "Instagram Live, under the quarantine surveillance" edition once a day hle.



Today was fun,🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣😪😅



We promise to give you our brothers numbers, hle😅🤣😪🤣😅😪@bonang_m loved it — Ms Zsa Zsa Gabor (@lwandie_S) March 30, 2020

I enjoyed watching @bonang_m 's Instagram Live earlier on ❤🤣🤣. "Eseng wena, your brother".



I literally stopped working and put my laptop on the side. She's very funny🤣. — Thato, CFP® (@MsThato_) March 30, 2020

Bonang’s Live is was everything and more ❤️❤️❤️😂😂😂 — EventsbyLB (@lee_jikijela) March 30, 2020

That @bonang_m live was so much fun earlier🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — 2020 WTF BRO? (@_NeleNtuli) March 30, 2020

bonang’s live made me happy ☺️ — Athi Myataza (@AthiMyataza) March 30, 2020

@bonang_m are "bye bitches"😂I love you queen thank you for IG live😘😘😘😘😘😘😘 — Fikile🇿🇦 (@IGFikile_prudnc) March 30, 2020