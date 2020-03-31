EntertainmentCelebrity NewsLocal
Bonang Matheba. Picture: Instagram
Bonang Matheba. Picture: Instagram

WATCH: Bonang Matheba tells fans to stop hiding their gorgeous brothers

Bonang Matheba has made a request to her fans to stop hiding their eligible brothers. 

Many South Africans who are not working or apart of essential services are currently stuck at home and have nothing to do. 

She said she was also tired of being stuck at home and took to her Instagram Live again to chat with fans. 

And like many others stuck at home with no physical contact with anyone, the thirst seems have caught up with her. 

During the IG Live, she said: "You guys are hiding your brothers. Selfish. You guys are really hiding these gorgeous South African men. Bathong! Bring your brothers guys, we want to marry them."

Watch the video below: 
Bonang Matheba. Video: Instagram Live
The BForce thoroughly enjoyed engaging with Matheba in a more informal setting and shared their thoughts on her going live on Twitter. 

This comes after Matheba said on Monday that she's bored of eating, sleeping and drinking wine. 
Bonang Matheba

