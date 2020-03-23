WATCH: Bonang Matheba urges South Africans to stay home amid Covid-19 outbreak

Media personality and businesswoman, Bonang Matheba’s recently tweeted that she’s bored and the BForce suggested among other things that she hosts a Instagram Live session just to keep in touch with her fans during the self-quarantine during the coronavirus outbreak. Taking to her Instagram Live on Monday, the "Bening Bonang" star urged fellow South Africans as the coronavirus cases rise. “Stay at home...stay at home,“ reiterated the reality TV star. She then thanked her fans and followers for watching her IG live video, promising to do more soon. The “Being Bonang” star also shared the important contact numbers for any enquiries regarding the virus on her IG stories, urging fans to stay informed.

She said: "We'll do more, i'm in the house, you're in the house, so why not?"

This follows President Cyril Ramaphosa’s declaration for social distancing and all the health measure that needs to be taken to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, on Friday, "Idols SA" judge and Metro FM presenter Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung joined thousands of celebrities across the globe in the quest to curb coronavirus epidemic.

Taking to social media, the star broke into a song as he echoed the President Cyril Ramaphosa’s declaration for social distancing and all the health measures that needs to be taken to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

He also encourage all personalities, influential people in their community, you don’t have to be a celebrity, if you have a voice...use it and spread the news and guidance to people who may not have access to social media.