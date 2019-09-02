Bonang Matheba. Picture: Supplied

Local presenter Bonang Matheba's latest venture into the wine industry has landed her on BBC News.



On her Instagram page last week, the "Being Bonang" star announced that BBC News would be airing a segment over the weekend that featured her MCC brand, House of BNG.





Speaking in the segment, Matheba talks about how black women in South Africa are large consumers of both MCCs and champagnes. She further talks about how she didn't think she would make her own wine, also naming the many other ventures she has done - including her lingerie line with Woolworths.





Champagne plays such an important role in her life. Bonang said that for many young people having MCCs or champagnes at a celebration is a sign that you've made it.





Taking to her social media pages, Matheba posted a screening of the segment captioning the post "BBC WORLD NEWS!! We praise [email protected] The 1st & only woman in South Africa to have her own brand of MCC! (Méthode Cap Classique)"





House of BNG is the first local MCC that was founded by a black woman and has been flying off the shelves since its debut in March.



