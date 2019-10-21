Bonang Matheba: living her best life. Picture: Instagram

"The Breakfast Club" host Charlamagne Tha God thinks Bonang Matheba is living her best life when he looks at her Instagram page. During a segment on Charlamagne's podcast, The Brilliant Idiots, with comedian Andrew Schulz, the radio host had nothing but praise for Matheba.

In the video of the podcast, Charlamagne said he did not even want to refer to Matheba as the Kim Kardashian West of South Africa.

He mentioned her reality show, her MCC House of BNG, the several magazines covers she's been on, and said: "when you go to her Gram, she is living!", adding many of South Africa's celebs looked as if they were doing better than some Americans.

Watch the video below: