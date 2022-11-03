WATCH: Bonang's ‘B*dazzled’ is making a comeback

Bonang Matheba is in the giving mood. Not only has she announced her partnership with Steve Madden, but her YouTube show, “B*Dazzled”, is making a comeback. “B*Dazzled” is the renowned media personality's reality show from her earlier days in the entertainment industry.

Before landing her very own reality show, “Being Bonang”, the star documented everything she got up to on the entertainment front and posted it on her YouTube channel for her fans. Now, Matheba has officially dropped the trailer for the show’s comeback on her social media pages, and it has fans and followers amped. She captioned the video, with one of her most famous catch phrases: “Give…..the people WHAT THEY WANT!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bonang Matheba (@bonang_m) In the clip, Matheba is heard saying, "puu puu puu, we back", with accompanying visuals to complement all that Queen B has been up to. The look and feel of the show seems to be similar to her national TV reality show. She is also seen at the photo shoot for her collaboration with New York fashion accessory brand Steve Madden, and it seems the deal will be a big part of “B*dazzled”. The “Holiday Select Collection” shoe range will be launched on November 7 at Zeitz Museum of Contemporary Art Africa, in Cape Town. The range of six styles of shoes and two handbags is a celebration of the holiday season.

Fans can expect a feast of entertainment judging from the busy year the star has had. She recently hosted the 8th edition of the “Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards” (AMVCA) in Lagos, worked with Nivea, and her alcohol brand, House of BNG, has been excelling with its continued partnership with Miss South Africa.

