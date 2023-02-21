WATCH: Bontle Modiselle, Cassper Nyovest nail amapiano moves, along with Nigerian stars Ladipoe and Tobi Bakare

Mzansi celebrities, award-winning rapper Cassper Nyovest, choreographer Bontle Modiselle and illustrator Karabo Poppy, recently got to live their best lives when they attended the NBA All-Star Weekend in Salt Lake City, Utah. NBA Africa, for the celebrations of the 30th anniversary of the NBA All-Star Weekend games, flew the Mzansi stars to the event, along with Nigerian actor Tobi Bakare and musician Ladipoe.

For the first time, a trio of African stars, Burna Boy, Tems and Rema headlined the NBA’s sought-after half-time performance slot. The stars had an amazing time at All-Star Weekend, experiencing the NBA culture in Salt Lake City. Nyovest got to see snow for the first time and met some cool people, like rapper Fabulous. “Everybody in these pictures got a hiding from me. Don’t be fooled but their smiles. We ouchea in Salt Lake City for the #NbaAllStarWeekend. My first time seeing snow , meeting dope poeple. Can’t wait for the game today. Go monate mo,” shared Nyovest.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Refiloe Phoolo 🇿🇦 (@casspernyovest) Ensuring that their fans are not kept out of the loop, the stars have been keeping their followers updated on all the fun they are having. Nyovest also shared a cool dance video, where the African stars showed off their best amapiano moves. Standing on a staircase, the stars break into a dance routine, most likely choreographed by Modiselle, who serves cool vibes throughout the routine.

Modiselle had award-winning radio presenter Anele Mdoda wondering why she can’t be as cool as her. The video has been showered with praise by fans who can’t get over how amazing they all look. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Refiloe Phoolo 🇿🇦 (@casspernyovest)