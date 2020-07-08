WATCH: Brian Temba thanks fans for support after Covid-19 diagnosis

Local actor and musician Brian Temba thanked fans for their support after revealing he recently tested positive for the coronavirus. Taking to Instagram this week, the former “Muvhango” actor expressed his gratitude to everyone who supported him. He said: “Thank you so much 🙏I’m grateful for all your well wishes. "Thank you for your love, thank you for your words of encouragement," he continued. The muso also shared his health update, stating that he is feeling better.

“I’m good but I miss singing so much...I miss performing for you guys,” said Temba.

He then broke into song with a heart-warming tune as a way of showing gratitude to his fans.

Watch the video below:

Over a week ago, the award-winning musician took to social media with his fans that he has tested positive to the coronavirus, he shared: “Sometimes we take things for granted and we think some of the bad things that happen in the world would not affect us until it’s on your doorstep.

"A few days ago I tested positive for Covid-19 when I thought it would be something that wouldn’t even get close to me. Today I also learnt that an industry friend passed in due to this pandemic, you can imagine my fear especially after that, but I remembered what the word said, 'No weapon formed against me shall prosper', and I have a family that I love, so I have to beat this. I’m on the mend as we speak and will come out victorious.” (sic)

The entertainment industry has been hit by the deadly coronavirus, with celebs coming out and revealing that they have contracted the virus.

“The Queen” actor, Mlamli Mangcala, revealed he spent four days in ICU said he continues to fight for his life after he was diagnosed with Covid-19.

In a video posted on his Instagram page on Friday, the actor is seen laying in bed, with the oxygen mask and a towel wrapped around his head.

He captioned the video: “Covid-19 defeated. When winning both the battle and war #MlamliCovid-19 victory.”

Other local stars who have revealed their battle with Covid-19 is Lerato Zah and Sthandiwe Kgoroge.

Actor and producer Zola Hashatsi and former Generations star and activist Rosie Motene tested positive to the coronavirus.