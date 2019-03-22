Former Springbok rugby player Bryan Habana took to social media on Wednesday to celebrate a milestone in "life after rugby".

The the 35-year-old shared snaps of his graduation ceremony on Instagram and reflected on his journey: He wrote:"What a journey it’s been with @toulousebs and @provalerugby getting back into the books and trying to upskill myself for the life after rugby. The sense of accomplishment tonight during our graduation was incredibly special," he wrote before thanking his wife for supporting him.