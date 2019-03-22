Former Springbok rugby player Bryan Habana took to social media on Wednesday to celebrate a milestone in "life after rugby".
The the 35-year-old shared snaps of his graduation ceremony on Instagram and reflected on his journey: He wrote:"What a journey it’s been with @toulousebs and @provalerugby getting back into the books and trying to upskill myself for the life after rugby. The sense of accomplishment tonight during our graduation was incredibly special," he wrote before thanking his wife for supporting him.
The rugby star also thanked his wife for her support and motivation, and revealed how he had regretted not completing his BSc in IT but was happy to have finally gotten a diploma.
View this post on Instagram
What a journey it’s been with @toulousebs and @provalerugby getting back into the books and trying to upskill myself for the life after rugby. The sense of accomplishment tonight during our graduation was incredibly special 📚🎓👨🏽🎓 . . Merci @laurevitou , @candiceboulanger, @sophie_duplan et tout le personnel qui aide à rendre cela possible. . . To my amazing wife who supported and constantly motivated me but also kept the house in order and our kids entertained, bathed and fed while I was busy! And yet she’s still the more qualified one in our household. . . I definitely regret not finishing my studies back at RAU all those years ago and even though this diploma is not quite a BSc IT degree, I am thankful that I committed myself to seeing this course through!!
A post shared by Bryan Habana (@bryanhabana_) on
Toulouse Business School also congratulated Habana and the 35 other professional rugby players who graduated this year. In the video shared on their Instagram page Habana impresses with his fluent French as he talks about his excitement to have graduated.
View this post on Instagram
[Fr] Félicitations à Bryan Habana, légende vivante du rugby, champion du monde et fraichement diplômé du Parcours Manager de Business Unit à TBS ! Cette année, ils sont 36 rugbymen professionnels à avoir été diplômé après 275 heures de formation, dont 80% à distance. 🏉 . [Eng] Congratulations to Bryan Habana, living rugby legend, world champion and fresh graduate at TBS ! This year, 36 professional rugby players have graduated after 275 hours of classes, 80% of which are distance learning. #GraduationTBS 🎓 . #TBSstudents . ➡️ follow @toulousebs . #Graduation #ToulouseBS #TBSEducation #BusinessSchool #StudentLife
A post shared by Toulouse Business School (@toulousebs) on