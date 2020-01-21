Buhle Samuels. Picture: Instagram



Actress Buhle Samuels left social media users hot and flustered this week after she posted a video of herself in a pair of very sexy underwear.

The former "Muvhango" star who is set to return to the soapie this year, is known for posting sexy pictures of herself and within minutes of posting the video, she was trending on Twitter.





In the video the star is seen walking up to a fan that is on and posing. The video is in slow motion while "Que No Salga La Luna" by Spanish singer Rosalía plays in the background.