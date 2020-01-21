WATCH: Buhle Samuels causes a stir with sexy video
Mujer Africana Hair: @emporia_luxury_hair
A post shared by Buhle Samuels (@buhlesamuels)
A post shared by Buhle Samuels (@buhlesamuels)
Buhle Samuels is honestly the most underrated gem of a woman we have in SA. She's a National Key point. We always have the average noisemakers trending, finally a real one trends.— the name's Vuyo (@PhandleVuyo) January 20, 2020
I mean.look at the material. Buhle Samuels is top tier 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/CwHHyb1dJM— Minister of No Finance (@Kat_not_basic) January 20, 2020
I saw la video ka Buhle Samuels and drove to the gym for my second workout of the day.— Asiphe Nombewu (@Nokhodesa) January 20, 2020
Samuels also thanked fans for the "wonderful comments".
The ladies that were asking us why don't we look like Duduzane, I hope you guys look like Buhle Samuels— Katlego (@ConnyKDuba) January 20, 2020
Good morning beautiful people. I appreciate the wonderful comments and responses! You really didn’t have to, but you took a moment to show me love and I appreciate it! Wishing you guys a beautiful day further! 😊— Buhle Samuels (@BuhleSamuels_) January 21, 2020