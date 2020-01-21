Buhle Samuels. Picture: Instagram
Actress Buhle Samuels left social media users hot and flustered this week after she posted a video of herself in a pair of very sexy underwear.

The former "Muvhango" star who is set to return to the soapie this year, is known for posting sexy pictures of herself and within minutes of posting the video, she was trending on Twitter. 

In the video the star is seen walking up to a fan that is on and posing. The video is in slow motion while "Que No Salga La Luna" by Spanish singer Rosalía plays in the background. 

See video below: 

Mujer Africana Hair: @emporia_luxury_hair

The video has been viewed more than 70 000 times and other celebrities like Jessica Nkosi, Kamo Modisakeng and Kefilwe Mabote all commented on it. 

Blue Mbombo said: "Babe please delete this now! This amount of hotness isn’t allowed in here". 

Samuels also uploaded a pictures of herself in the same outfit.
 
Honey 🍯 @loungeunderwear

Tweeps have had nothing but positive things to say about the video and pictures: 
Samuels also thanked fans for the "wonderful comments".