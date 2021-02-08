WATCH: Buhle Samuels shocks the internet with her 'Silhouette Challenge'

While many thought the “Silhouette Challenge”, which was popular across the globe just a few days ago, had died down, a South African actress has resurrected it. Buhle Samuels shocked her followers when she posted her take on the challenge. The “Silhouette Challenge” started as a body-positive movement that empowered women to celebrate their bodies. People of all shapes and sizes began showing off their frames, and received support and praise from others on social media. As quickly as it went viral, though, it lost its appeal as some social media users started sharing tips and tutorials to remove the red filter to expose people’s naked bodies without their consent.

The viral challenge has had many people show off their figures with the help of a red light filter and a doorway.

The person starts the video off with a smooth Paul Anka song before transitioning into “Streets” by Doja Cat. They then strip down and strike different poses to show their curves’ silhouette with the red filter’s help.

This week Buhle took to Instagram to post her video of the challenge which saw the star hit the trends list.

For her challenge, the Muvhango star dances in front of the camera in a bathrobe before the red filter appears.

Buhle’s challenge shocked her fans and industry peers with many leaving comments on the post.

Media personality Minnie Dlamini said: “You win”, while Angolan singer Nsoki said, “Girl are u trying to make people faint??”

Bontle Modiselle said: “Need. Help. Can’t. Breathe”, and Lerato Kganyago added that she was “shoocketh”.

Watch below: