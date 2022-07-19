WATCH: Busisiwe Lurayi memorial service

Today, friends and family of award-winning actress Busi Lurayi will pay their respects to the late star at her memorial service. A memorial service has been planned for today at the Market Theatre from noon.

Her memorial service is expected to be attended by various industry members from actors, producers and many across the board. The actress passed away on Sunday, July 10, at the age of 37 in her home. The "How to Ruin Christmas" actress’s family, on Monday, released a statement thanking the public for their support following their loss.

In an official statement issued by Khethi Ngwenya and Tebogo Makola, the Lurayi family confirmed that the 37-year-old actress’s body was “found by her father, Freddie Mokoena, in her daughter’s bedroom.” “No cause of death has been identified yet, but we are awaiting autopsy results and more information will be released at a later time,” read the statement. Family, fans and friends have shared their messages of condolences to the Lurayi family since the news of Busi’s untimely death broke over a week ago.

