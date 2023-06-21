WATCH: Cassper Nyovest and Maglera Doe Boy perform unreleased single

After several weeks of speaking about their unreleased collaboration on social media, Cassper Nyovest and Maglera Doe Boy performed their upcoming single at Nyovest’s SA’s Most Wanted show over the weekend.
“#FRESHMENUPDATE: @casspernyovest x @magleradoeboy new music on the way,” shared Freshmen Mag along with a video of the two performing the drill song together.
The comments under the post have largely been paying homage to Maglera’s well-earned reputation as a master of feature verses over the past couple of years.
“I feel bad for Casper, doesn't he know legend has it that @magleradoeboy kills anyone who features him,” said one IG user. “As long as @magleradoeboy is involved then its definitively gonna be a banger,” added another.
Maglera himself also took to Instagram to post some images from the event and to thank Nyovest for the opportunity.
“018. Big thank you to my cousin @bridge_tlee for letting me curate a 1 hour set and allowing me to pick some of my favourites in this thing of ours at SA's Most Wanted.
“Thank you to everybody who came out for me. Big shout out @casspernyovest it was dope performing with you. Images by @blavk_rebel & @lakhe_91photography. Ke le lebohile 🙏🏾”
The performance came after Nyovest released a new single titled “Soul” as part of his new campaign with the brand.
Previously, the “Siyathandana” star had shared through his social media platforms that he was part of the second year of Sprite’s global music programme, Sprite Limelight.
The programme brings together four diverse international artists to create music in a unique format that sees one hook (or chorus) used on several different beats. Nyovest is joined by a line-up of three other artists hailing from across the world.
The brand also shared that is had teamed up with OneRepublic lead singer and multi Grammy Award-winning songwriter Ryan Tedder to spearhead the campaign by creating the hook and the theme for this particular season.