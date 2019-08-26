Local rapper Cassper Nyovest dropped a video announcing that the next venue for his ongoing Fill Up stadium series will be in Rustenburg.
Taking to Twitter on Monday, the "Move For Me" opens the video by announcing that he is gay in the dictionary sense, meaning happy, also poking fun at the gay rumours that were floating around last week.
He then goes on to announce that Fill Up is coming to Rustenburg at the Royal Bafokeng Stadium in the North West Province and is set to take place on December 15, with the official hashtag being #FillUpRoyallBafokeng.
Mufasa further states that this is his homecoming since the rapper hails from Mafikeng in the North West.
Watch the #FillUpRoyalBafokeng announcement video below:
Finally!!!!!!! Let's go!!!! #FillUp2019 pic.twitter.com/VKWVFxoToC— R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) August 26, 2019
The "Doc Shebeleza" rapper's fans have been waiting for this announcement which was postponed in late July and shared their excitement on the micro-blogging website.
#FillUp2019 #FillUpRoyalBafokeng @casspernyovest, "~¶We already making the bookings.! Count us in. Let's make noise and annoy some haters at the back. pic.twitter.com/3c9XtRVXkf— Enzo Ernesto (@EnzoRonaldo_) August 26, 2019
So #FillUpRoyalBafokeng is basically a homecoming : .@casspernyovest #FillUp2019 pic.twitter.com/s7KqYaBvmp— Ⓚⓗⓤⓛⓤ_Ⓜⓞⓢⓘⓐ (@Khulu_Mosia) August 26, 2019
This years Fill-Up will be the one for the books - I hope to make it there; hopefully motswako will be reunited.#FillUp2019 #FillUpRoyalBafokeng— Thabo Makgobi ™ 🇿🇦 (@ThaboMakgobi) August 26, 2019
Booked accommodation already.🍻🍻🍻 #FillUpRoyalBafokeng #FillUp2019 https://t.co/L5KS4ER8ul— King (@Kgosi66) August 26, 2019
#FillUpRoyalBafokeng #FillUp2019 #Fillup @casspernyovest I’m coming bruh 🕺🕺🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/ZA5iKoDIvj— IG: Chris_khandizwe_Sibiya (@khandizwe_chris) August 26, 2019
15 December so far 😩— Bokang ☠ (@Boks_26) August 26, 2019
Mara we'll be there dark or blue 💃💃#FillUp2019 #FillUpRoyalBafokeng pic.twitter.com/xwtxe1nSAv
Officer there he is, there he is .the man I've been telling you about who want to finish our money ,this year he's taking us to his home town ,there goes our bonuses,Tswana gals Helow....iyoooooo modimo thusa #FillUp2019 pic.twitter.com/2OGtNrxSFy— khani (@khani_hlahla) August 26, 2019
#FillUp2019 #fillupRoyalBafokeng— Tebogo Tsele (@Tebogo_Tsele_) August 26, 2019
That's where we will be👏🏾👏🏾 I have been running around screaming mo res, I am gonna be canceled because of @casspernyovest yaz (but I don't care) 💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾 https://t.co/ATmITNAeLT
Guess who has already bought her ticket??? I’m so happy @casspernyovest🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 #FillUp2019 pic.twitter.com/EVSffVZGIG— Neo Khechane 👑 (@Miss_NeoK) August 26, 2019
Ons is binnekant 💃🏼💃🏼💃🏼💃🏼💃🏼💃🏼 #FillUp2019 Yebo #FillUpRoyalBafokeng pic.twitter.com/pUXbAbRCUQ— Sister Roshell Buys💉💊 (@jigyasa_flame) August 26, 2019
Tickets are on sale at Webtickets and range from R100 to R400.