Cassper Nyovest performs at the FNB Stadium in December 2017. Picture: Instagram

Local rapper Cassper Nyovest dropped a video announcing that the next venue for his ongoing Fill Up stadium series will be in Rustenburg. Taking to Twitter on Monday, the "Move For Me" opens the video by announcing that he is gay in the dictionary sense, meaning happy, also poking fun at the gay rumours that were floating around last week.

He then goes on to announce that Fill Up is coming to Rustenburg at the Royal Bafokeng Stadium in the North West Province and is set to take place on December 15, with the official hashtag being #FillUpRoyallBafokeng.

Mufasa further states that this is his homecoming since the rapper hails from Mafikeng in the North West.

Watch the #FillUpRoyalBafokeng announcement video below:

The "Doc Shebeleza" rapper's fans have been waiting for this announcement which was postponed in late July and shared their excitement on the micro-blogging website.

#FillUp2019 #FillUpRoyalBafokeng @casspernyovest, "~¶We already making the bookings.! Count us in. Let's make noise and annoy some haters at the back. pic.twitter.com/3c9XtRVXkf — Enzo Ernesto (@EnzoRonaldo_) August 26, 2019

This years Fill-Up will be the one for the books - I hope to make it there; hopefully motswako will be reunited.#FillUp2019 #FillUpRoyalBafokeng — Thabo Makgobi ™ 🇿🇦 (@ThaboMakgobi) August 26, 2019

15 December so far 😩



Mara we'll be there dark or blue 💃💃#FillUp2019 #FillUpRoyalBafokeng pic.twitter.com/xwtxe1nSAv — Bokang ☠ (@Boks_26) August 26, 2019

Officer there he is, there he is .the man I've been telling you about who want to finish our money ,this year he's taking us to his home town ,there goes our bonuses,Tswana gals Helow....iyoooooo modimo thusa #FillUp2019 pic.twitter.com/2OGtNrxSFy — khani (@khani_hlahla) August 26, 2019

#FillUp2019 #fillupRoyalBafokeng



That's where we will be👏🏾👏🏾 I have been running around screaming mo res, I am gonna be canceled because of @casspernyovest yaz (but I don't care) 💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾 https://t.co/ATmITNAeLT — Tebogo Tsele (@Tebogo_Tsele_) August 26, 2019

Tickets are on sale at Webtickets and range from R100 to R400.