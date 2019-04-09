Cassper Nyovest. Picture: Instagram

Local rapper Cassper Nyovest was thrown with cans over the weekend at the Rock Da Shades’ Carnival Gardens in Germiston, Pretoria. In a video posted on social media, the "Monate Mpolaye" is seen performing when some of the concertgoers threw cans at him.

Nyovest didn't even allude to the incident in his tweet about the festival saying: "Performed my heart out last night and it felt good. #RockDaShades is an amazing event with amazing energy. Watching videos of myself performing and I'm just like Cheses wa tsamaya saan!!".

They did @casspernyovest really wrong just a few hours back at the Germiston Lake Rock the shades 💔 pic.twitter.com/GLBw65mKIg — JustStan🌍 (@stanOnline_) April 6, 2019

Performed my heart out last night and it felt good. #RockDaShades is an amazing event with amazing energy. Wacthing videos of myself performing and I'm just like " Cheses wa tsamaya saan!!" . — R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) April 7, 2019

Following his fans sparking outrage about the incident, the rapper made a video clip merging footage of can with him finishing his set with strong.

WATCH THIS!!!! IN LIFE, YOU HAVE TO KEEP GOING!!!! RT to the world! pic.twitter.com/b38HKhFORs — R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) April 7, 2019

This was not the first time a South African rapper that has been pelted by concertgoers as Mufasa's arch-rival AKA suffered a similar incident in December at the All White 80s Party in Potchefstroom. In contrast to Nyovest, the "Fela in Versace" walked off stage following the incident.