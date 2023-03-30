WATCH: Cassper Nyovest helps build a water well for his ex-primary school

Water resources are under great threat, not only in South Africa but throughout the world. In the effort to help alleviate this global crisis, hip hop superstar Cassper Nyovest has joined forces with entrepreneur and philanthropist Quinton van der Burgh to help provide clean drinking water for kids at his former school in Bokone Bophirima.

Taking to his Instagram on Wednesday, the “Mama I Made IT” hitmaker shared the exciting new project with his followers. He shared snippets from the event where the water well was launched in Sol Plaatje Primary School in Mahikeng, where he started his primary school days in 1996. Nyovest dubbed this act of kindness a “dream come true”. He wrote:“ (I) went back to my old primary school and built a water well with the help of @quintonvanderburgh and @qvdbfoundation .

“The kids were so happy, one of the happiest days of my life. Met some of my teachers and I’m sure they were proud to see how great their work was in my life. All the glory to God. Water is life, Let’s do more.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Refiloe Phoolo 🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦 (@casspernyovest) In the video clip shared on the Quinton van der Burgh Foundation Instagram page, the South African billionaire announced the partnership with Nyovest. “Water is life and it’s with great pleasure that we can announce that we launched another well at the Sol Plaatje Primary School in Mahikeng,” shared van der Burgh.

“Generosity has launched wells all over the world, there’s still so much more to do and we can’t wait to help more communities throughout this year! “We weren’t alone in this initiative, Cassper Nyovest teamed up with us as this school was his Primary School and something he wanted to do for the community. “It’s such a simple thing, yet so many people are struggling to get access to water. This should never be the case.

“The act of giving is what it’s going to take to change South Africa, let’s all do something to give back to help our fellow South Africans,” he posted. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Quinton Van Der Burgh (@quintonvanderburgh) Local celebs and fans flooded Nyovest’s comments section with encouraging messages, also commending the rapper for being an agent of change. DJ Lamiez Holworthy-Morule wrote: “Not all heroes wear capes. Well done abuti.”

Singer and actress Nandi Madida commented: “Beautiful 🙏🏽.” Television personality Bobby Blanco said: “God bless you Pa!” TV host and actress Lalla Hirayama wrote: “King 🙏❤️.”

“Bless you!” added Nyovest’s sister, Thuto Phoolo. The arts industry, together with corporate South Africa have been finding innovative ways to create awareness around the water crisis. The Avbob Poetry Project recently celebrated World Water Day (March 22) by revealing the winners of their latest mini-competition, themed “Water is life”.

Sithembele Xhegwana, Jeannie Wallace McKeown and Antreka Tladi emerged as the big winners of the competition. The competition, which ran in February, invited South African poets to share their personal experiences and reflections on the global water crisis, through spoken word. “Poets shared their everyday experiences, but they also clearly tapped into what is sacred for them,” shared Johann de Lange, the competition’s chief judge.

“As we face increasing challenges because of climate change and the maintenance of infrastructure, the language of poetry is able to express sorrow and concern but also to summon courage and joy. “As poets, we are always looking for an image that will touch a nerve and maybe change someone’s life,” he said. In September last year, a theatre production about water scarcity “Isingqala Samanzi/The Call of Water” premiered at the Baxter Theatre for a limited time.