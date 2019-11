WATCH: Cassper Nyovest partners with Samsung for 'Fill Up Royal Bafokeng'









Cassper Nyovest. Picture: Instagram

Local rapper Cassper Nyovest finally got a sponsor for his upcoming "Fill Up Royal Bafokeng", and it's South Korean electronics manufacturer Samsung. Taking to his Twitter page on Thursday, the "Move For Me" rapper posted a video announcing the partnership, including his special edition Samsung A30s.

In the video, Nyovest is seen sitting down with Samsung Electronics President David Eun getting ready to sign the sponsorship deal with a funny side skit happening with a cutout of Mufasa.





Watch the video below:

This comes after fans noticed that the poster for the show didn't feature any sponsors and asked the "Doc Shebeleza" rapper why there were no sponsorship logos.





Nyovest then lamented that he struggles with sponsors every year and that it's hard for a black entrepreneur in SA.





"I struggle with Sponsors every year with Fill up. One would think they would be fighting to be part of the property now but nah, its hard for a black entrepreneur in SA bro. It's so hard!!!! But we soldier on!!! 15 December, we #FillUpRoyalBafokeng."





"Fill Up Royal Bafokeng" is set to take place on December 15, with tickets on sale at Webtickets . They range from R100 to R400.