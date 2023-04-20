WATCH: Cassper Nyovest previews new music on IG Live, receives mixed reactions on Twitter

Following his announcement earlier in the week that his eagerly anticipated upcoming album is on the way, rapper and celebrity boxer Cassper Nyovest has previewed a new song titled “Summer Rose” on Instagram. Nyovest took to his Instagram Live in the early hours of Thursday morning to invite fans into his studio session with pianist and long-time collaborator Alie Keys, as well as superstar vocalist Nobantu Vilakazi.

The song he previewed sees Nyovest combining the sounds of hip-hop and kwaito over two rap verses on a laid-back beat and a mellow hook. Towards the end of the 10 minute long IG Live the trio also performed an acoustic version of the song. “Vibing out with Nobantu Vilakazi tonight, final touches on the album with Alie Keys,” he shared on his Instagram feed when the IG Live ended.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Refiloe Phoolo 🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦 (@casspernyovest) Fans have been taking to the comments section on the post to share their thoughts, while others have been sharing their reactions on Twitter. “Cassper Nyovest is back with another hit called SUMMER ROSE Ft. Nabantu Vilakazi 🌹🔥❤️,” Tweeted one fan. “Definitely Matured Music for the growns ase ya di laitie!!! Kea ma Grootman 😋🔥😭. #CassperNyovest #SummerRose.”

Cassper Nyovest is back with another hit called SUMMER ROSE Ft. Nabantu Vilakazi 🌹🔥❤️ Definitely Matured Music for the growns ase ya di laitie!!! Kea ma Grootman 😋🔥😭. #CassperNyovest #SummerRose pic.twitter.com/C8eiTdkkZp — Sir D🇿🇦 (@KeLepara1) April 20, 2023 Another Tweep wasn’t as excited about the song and suggested that if AKA were still alive he’d be trolling him. “I'm so happy we all agree Cassper is whack, but what saddens me is that Kiernan is no more to rub it in his face 😭 💔 #JusticeForAKA.” I'm so happy we all agree Cassper is whack, but what saddens me is that Kiernan is no more to rub it in his face 😭 💔 #JusticeForAKA pic.twitter.com/d9PWa8yMJZ — #JusticeForAKA (@DaOGChef) April 20, 2023 Another fan added: “Cassper is cooking some top top top food, the track on the video I just saw yao thola ole single fela ke mathata.”