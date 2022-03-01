WATCH: Cassper Nyovest regrets not spending more time with Riky Rick

Hip hop heavyweight Cassper Nyovest has said that he regrets not spending more time with Riky Rick.

This week Cassper expressed that he always thought he would have more time with Riky. This comes after Riky died at his Johannesburg home last week after taking his own life. Riky and Cassper were once best friends, collaborated on music together and, like other celebrity friendships, had public spats.

While the duo had a friendship envied by many, their friendship suffered a fall-out in 2018. Both rappers spoke about wanting to mend bridges and rebuild their brotherhood at some point but never got to it as they both admitted to needing more time. In his Instagram caption accompanying a video of one of his performances at the weekend where he performed Stay Shining — one of Riky's hit songs in which he featured — Cassper admitted he was broken that he would never get a chance to get his bestie back.

"I'm going to miss you ma n*gga... "I thought we had time. I can't say I don't regret wasting it but I have to come to terms with it at some point. Until we meet again are going to stay shining. #RipRikyRick" Following the news of Riky's death, Cassper broke his silence with a tribute on social media to the late star.