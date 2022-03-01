WATCH: Cassper Nyovest regrets not spending more time with Riky Rick
Hip hop heavyweight Cassper Nyovest has said that he regrets not spending more time with Riky Rick.
This week Cassper expressed that he always thought he would have more time with Riky.
This comes after Riky died at his Johannesburg home last week after taking his own life.
Riky and Cassper were once best friends, collaborated on music together and, like other celebrity friendships, had public spats.
While the duo had a friendship envied by many, their friendship suffered a fall-out in 2018.
Both rappers spoke about wanting to mend bridges and rebuild their brotherhood at some point but never got to it as they both admitted to needing more time.
In his Instagram caption accompanying a video of one of his performances at the weekend where he performed Stay Shining — one of Riky's hit songs in which he featured — Cassper admitted he was broken that he would never get a chance to get his bestie back.
“I'm going to miss you ma n*gga...
“I thought we had time. I can’t say I don’t regret wasting it but I have to come to terms with it at some point. Until we meet again are going to stay shining. #RipRikyRick”
Following the news of Riky’s death, Cassper broke his silence with a tribute on social media to the late star.
“This is probably my favourite picture of us. There's a funny story to it. As a man, I am very uncomfortable with another man touching me, or worse, being behind me. So when Riky crept up behind me in the middle of an interview, what I really wanted to do was turn around and ask 'Which one is this one now?' Lol,” he wrote.
“I had to put my guard down and chill because it was him. I don't remember what he said in this interview, but I know he was showing love like he always would. I'm not ready to let go yet. It's all still a shock, but what I shared with this man was real and we both knew it. My brother! To be continued.”