WATCH: Cassper Nyovest remembers Riky Rick for the artist he was

It has been a tough couple of hours for the hip hop community in Mzansi since news broke of the death of renowned rapper Riky Rick, real name Rikhado Muziwendlovu Makhado.

While trying to process the news, the rapper’s fans on social media couldn't help not to think of fellow hip hop artist Cassper Nyovest. Many wondered how he was handling the news, after all, the two rappers once shared a very close bond as they dominated the charts. One thing about Riky Rick ? He loved Cassper, they loved each other through it all, do not bully Cassper Nyovest! #RIPRikyRick pic.twitter.com/TaSuVrKgYj — 📿 (@Mpho_Wabadimo) February 23, 2022 The rapper seems to be paying tribute to his “Stay Shining” collaborator in his own and choosing to remember the talented man that he was.

Cassper has shared a video of Riky showing off his great vocals as he sings the chorus of “Sondela” by Venom, Shishiliza, Yumbs, Raspy, Blxckie, Tshego and Riky. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Refiloe Phoolo 🇿🇦 (@casspernyovest) He simply added a heartbroken emoji, which pretty much explained everything. Cassper, like everyone else, has been emotionally touched by the passing of the “Boss Zonke” hitmaker.

On Twitter, where he is known to be outspoken, the rapper simply changed his profile picture to that of his late friend. Don Billiato is taking his time to tweet anything about Riky’s passing and rightfully so, as emotions are currently high on Twitter. Cassper and Riky have one long history, they have created top-charting music together, they were once upon a time good friends but as with relationships, they had a fallout.

In an interview on “The Banques And Venom Show” Cassper addressed his issues with former friend, Riky Rick. “The Riky one is very sad, that was my brother, and I keep saying that it hurts because I never thought there’d be a day where I don’t speak to Riky,” he said. In the video, which aired last year, Cassper also shared that the door for reconciliation between Riky and him was open.