WATCH: Cassper Nyovest reveals his final encounter with Riky Rick

It's been about a month and a half since Riky Rick died, allegedly to suicide. In the time since, several close industry friends have shared touching stories on their experiences with the “Sidlukotini” hitmaker. In a recent interview with Siya Metane from SlikourOnLife, Cassper Nyovest –who had been embroiled in a public feud with Riky for a number of years – shared his final encounter with Riky.

"He sent me a message, I didn't reply," he said of their interaction about a month before Riky died. "Then we met in Polokwane. He had just performed and then I performed, and I was aware he was around so I tried to duck so I don't see him. He sees me as he's driving out and he parks and he comes out."

Cassper added that Riky then started complimenting him on his performance and trying to make small talk, which he wasn’t initially interested in engaging in. “After a while, you know, I can’t just stay angry the whole conversation. I start engaging and I speak to him… Then he says, ’Eish, I’m gonna be out. But don’t worry you’re gonna be fine, hold it down.’ That was the last time I spoke to Riky.” Prior to this, Cassper had shared a touching story at Riky Rick’ memorial about how Riky had reached out to him prior to his death to make peace.

