WATCH: Cassper Nyovest reveals who's the real 'boss' at home

It looks like rapper Cassper Nyovest has taken a back seat in his own home, allowing his seven-month-old son Khotso to “call the shots”– especially when it comes to the TV set.

The star is learning the hard way that being a parent to a baby means that you will have to give up certain pleasures in your own home.

Musafa, as some call him, took to Twitter to share a cute short video of little Simba glued to the TV, watching cartoons, as his mom, Thobeka Majozi, sits with him on the couch.

Then in a sarcastic tweet he wrote: “Worked my whole life so that I never have a boss and guess what? I ended up having a boss in my own house!!!! This is all we watch now!!! All hail King Khotso!!!”.

Worked my whole life so that I never have a boss and guess what ? I ended up having a boss in my own house!!!! This is all we watch now!!! All hail King Khotso!!! pic.twitter.com/nzrqMAKanW — R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) April 13, 2021

Tweeps related to the “Any Minute Now” album-maker’s tweet as they experience the same thing in their homes with their kids. They also shared fun videos of their household takeovers.