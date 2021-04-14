WATCH: Cassper Nyovest reveals who's the real 'boss' at home
It looks like rapper Cassper Nyovest has taken a back seat in his own home, allowing his seven-month-old son Khotso to “call the shots”– especially when it comes to the TV set.
The star is learning the hard way that being a parent to a baby means that you will have to give up certain pleasures in your own home.
Musafa, as some call him, took to Twitter to share a cute short video of little Simba glued to the TV, watching cartoons, as his mom, Thobeka Majozi, sits with him on the couch.
Then in a sarcastic tweet he wrote: “Worked my whole life so that I never have a boss and guess what? I ended up having a boss in my own house!!!! This is all we watch now!!! All hail King Khotso!!!”.
Worked my whole life so that I never have a boss and guess what ? I ended up having a boss in my own house!!!! This is all we watch now!!! All hail King Khotso!!! pic.twitter.com/nzrqMAKanW— R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) April 13, 2021
Tweeps related to the “Any Minute Now” album-maker’s tweet as they experience the same thing in their homes with their kids. They also shared fun videos of their household takeovers.
@LesNgobz said: “Bosses who don't pay for nothing, yet entitled to everything, especially the TV. Every father can relate.”
😂😂😂.. Bosses who don't pay for nothing, yet entitled to everything, especially the TV.. Every father can relate.. 😅 pic.twitter.com/QpQLu48LN7— Akanii ♒ (@LesNgobz) April 13, 2021
“Join de bandlaaa mufasa, welcome to parenting. Still wonder y no 1 told me she even sits on her throne...my coffee table,” said @Tiddom.
Join de bandlaaa mufasa, welcome to parenting 😀 😄 😊 still wonder y no 1 told me🤣🤣 she even sits on her throne...my coffee table 😒 pic.twitter.com/u0MAPnzoAB— Tiddo (@Tiddom) April 14, 2021
And @khumz_sakhie said: “Even when they are playing outside, the cartoons must be on ... you change the channel and they come back complaining, demanding that you must change it back to their cartoons. #AmaBozza and they don't want to watch alone, change the room, they follow you”.
Even when they are playing outside, the cartoons must be on...you change the Channel and they come back complaining demanding that you must change it back to their cartoons. #AmaBozza and they don't want to watch alone, change the room, they follow you.— sakhie_mntungz (@khumz_sakhie) April 14, 2021