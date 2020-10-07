WATCH: Cassper Nyovest shares his experience with Covid-19 & AKA boxing match

South African rapper Cassper Nyovest opened up about his coronavirus journey and confirmed that his boxing match with AKA will take place. Appearing on “The Ebro Show”, the “Friday Night” hitmaker spoke about contracting Covid-19 during the early days of the pandemic. Cassper said he was busy training for a boxing match which AKA spilled the beans about during lockdown level 5 in South Africa. “At the peak of my fitness, I contracted Covid-19 in a meeting. The weirdest thing is everybody was social distancing and everything that we’re told to do. And if I wasn’t called by the person who tested positive, I wouldn’t have known. ” He goes on to say he thought it was because of his hectic training schedule that he had a headache and he only really started to show symptoms on day seven.

Cassper said he continued to pay his employees during the early stages of lockdown as he saw how people in the industry were struggling to survive.

Darden also asked him if the ongoing beef between him and AKA could be ironed out.

“It’s deep man. That guy swear at my mom. I don’t know man, life is unpredictable … But me and him are having a boxing fight soon. That might hash things out. I’ve got a lot of anger and issues that I feel I need to settle as a man,” Cassper said.

The “Tito Mboweni” rapper said he and AKA had agreed on doing it three months after lockdown is fully lifted, which they hoped would be March 2021.

Watch the interview below: